The Swift programming community has taken a major step forward by introducing the first Swift toolchain for RISC-V hardware, designed to work with platforms like the VisionFive 2 single-board computer.

Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.