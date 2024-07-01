Tindie recently featured a development kit designed to evaluate and leverage the capabilities of the low-cost CH32V003 microcontroller. Key features include multiple GPIOs, support for various communication protocols, a small OLED interactive display, and tutorials to help users learn to interface with the product.
The Synaptics Astra platform introduces the SL-Series of AI-native IoT processors, utilizing Arm Cortex A-series CPUs. These SoCs are tailored for the IoT commercial market, featuring hardware accelerators for edge inferencing and multimedia processing in audio, video, and speech.