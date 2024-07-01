9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: June 30th, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Jul 01, 2024



NVIDIA GPU users rejoice as this week brought the stable version of the NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series with the highly-anticipated explicit GPU sync support for a flawless Wayland experience. For the rest of us, this week saw the release of PipeWire 1.2 for an enhanced multimedia experience.

This week also brought us new major releases of the OpenShot and Shotcut video editors, a new KDE Plasma 6.1 point release, a new Debian 12 “Bookworm” point release, an updated Arch Linux menu-based installer with experimental LVM support, and the return of ARM support for the EndeavourOS distro.

Read on