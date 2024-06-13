Programming Leftovers
Qt ☛ Qt Safe Renderer 2.1.0 Release Candidate released
We have released Qt Safe Renderer 2.1.0 Release candidate for commercial license holders today. It provides a snapshot of upcoming Qt Safe Renderer features and improvements for Qt Safe Layout Tool QML and JavaScript parsing. Also, an evaluation package for NXP i.MX 8QuadMax is available.
Python
LWN ☛ Nominations are open for the PSF Board election
The Python Software Foundation (PSF) has announced that nominations are open for the PSF Board election through June 25:Who runs for the board? People who care about the Python community, who want to see it flourish and grow, and also have a few hours a month to attend regular meetings, serve on committees, participate in conversations, and promote the Python community.
Rust
Silicon Angle ☛ Rust Foundation and industry leaders launch Safety-Critical Rust Consortium
The Rust Foundation, which supports the development of the popular open-source Rust programming language, joined with several prominent organizations today to launch of the Safety-Critical Rust Consortium, a new organization that aims to promote the responsible use of Rust in safety-critical software.
Mozilla
Don Marti: X-Robots-Tag for GPC
It’s easy to mock generative Hey Hi (AI) for weird stuff like telling people to put glue on pizza, inspiring a reporter to write a story about making glue pizza, then training on the story. But there is a serious side to this stuff. Protecting the content of a web site from Hey Hi (AI) training is not just about trying to avoid market competition with copied and scrambled versions of your own content.
Sourcehut
Srht ☛ Update on our infrastructure plans
Now that Drew has provided an update on the general state of SourceHut, I would like to follow up with one focusing on our infrastructure. Much has happened under the hood, a lot has not happened, and plans come and go as reality changes its mind every now and then. So, let’s take a quick look at where we are right now, what our plans are, and how we hope to get there.
First and foremost, let me state the TL;DR: our grand plan has not changed, and we are still planning on moving most services to Kubernetes. But to talk about why that’s taking so long, how we are preparing for this, and what this means for folks running their own instances, I need to set the stage a little bit.
