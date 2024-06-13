Now that Drew has provided an update on the general state of SourceHut, I would like to follow up with one focusing on our infrastructure. Much has happened under the hood, a lot has not happened, and plans come and go as reality changes its mind every now and then. So, let’s take a quick look at where we are right now, what our plans are, and how we hope to get there.

First and foremost, let me state the TL;DR: our grand plan has not changed, and we are still planning on moving most services to Kubernetes. But to talk about why that’s taking so long, how we are preparing for this, and what this means for folks running their own instances, I need to set the stage a little bit.