Still Partying

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 12, 2024

updated Jun 12, 2024



Week-long celebration of the twentieth anniversary

Some time next week or before month's end we'll do blog posts of photos or maybe upload photos to our online album.

There will be photos of Tenton the panda, special cakes (with custom candles), chocolate cakes, Swiss rolls, snacks (hundreds hoarded for it) and balloons, including around our workstations.

After we go to meals, invite colleagues and do a little gig at home we'll post "select photos" without people in them (for privacy reasons; we've suffered a lot of extreme abuse lately, it tends to be targeted at women [1, 2]).

At the moment our main priority is running the sites and focusing on the parties, not uploading photos. █