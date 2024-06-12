Proton 9.0-2 Brings Support for Alpha League, Helldivers 2, and Other Games

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 12, 2024



Proton 9.0-2 is here about five weeks after the major Proton 9.0 release to add support for even more games, including Alpha League, Helldivers 2, Black Desert Online, FreestyleFootball R, Hero’s Land, Iragon, SimCity 3000 Unlimited, Warlords Battlecry III, and Battlezone Gold Edition in VR mode.

This new Proton release also enables controller support via Xalia in the launchers of the Clustertruck, Fallout 4, Fallout 3 Standard and GOTY Editions (partial support only), Mugsters, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (72850), The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition, Tomb Raider: Anniversary, and Tomb Raider: Legend.

