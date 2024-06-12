Firefox 128 Enters Beta Testing with a Revamped Dialog for Clearing User Data

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 12, 2024



With the upcoming Firefox 128 release, Mozilla will try to push the revamped dialog to clear user data, initially planned for Firefox 126. The new dialog lets you easily clear your browsing history, cookies, site data, site settings, as well as temporary cached files and pages.

Firefox 128 also promises support for the Saraiki (skr) language, support for playing protected content from video streaming sites like Netflix in the Private Browsing mode, support for rendering more text/* file types inline, and support for proxying DNS by default when using SOCKS v5 to avoid leaking DNS queries to the network.

