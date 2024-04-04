Games: Lemonade, Screenbound, Superstar Strategy, and More
Lemonade is an attempt to continue on the Nintendo 3DS emulator Citra
While Nintendo took down the Nintendo Switch emulator yuzu, the collateral damage was the Nintendo 3DS emulator Citra which was also taken offline but Lemonade is an attempt to keep it going.
Screenbound is a platformer where you play in 2D and 3D together
An upcoming game from Crescent Moon Games and Those Dang Games is Screenbound, and it really does look interesting for blending together 2D and 3D gameplay.
Superstar Strategy is a turn-based tactical RPG you can play with or against friends
Talberon Games have recently put up a brand new and improved demo for Superstar Strategy, a turn-based Tactical RPG that you can play alone, or brings friends along to play with or against them in split-screen.
Stop Killing Games is a new campaign to stop developers making games unplayable
We've all been there right? You paid for a game, it required an active internet connection and a couple of years later the publisher decided they're done with it and shut it down leaving you with a broken game. Annoying.
Cozy Space Survivors is a sweet time survival roguelite in space
Cozy Space Survivors is an upcoming simple cozy time survival roguelite in space, a game for people who don't have all that much free time.
Escape Simulator adds VR support in the latest free update
Escape Simulator from Pine Studio has proven to be popular, so much in fact that they hit 1 million sales in less than a year and multiple expansions later there's another big free upgrade.
MangoHud 0.7.2-rc1 adds Wayland keybinds, a time label and bug fixes
The next version of the Linux performance overlay MangoHud is close, with a release candidate up now and ready for testing with MangoHud version 0.7.2-rc1.