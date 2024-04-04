Games: Lemonade, Screenbound, Superstar Strategy, and More

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Linux Kernel 6.7 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.8

Linux kernel 6.7 was released by Linus Torvalds on January 7th, 2024, and introduced exciting new features like the bcachefs file system, a copy-on-write (COW) file system for Linux-based operating systems designed to compete with the modern features offered by the Btrfs and ZFS filesystems.

Linux Firmware Update Utility Fwupd Will Use Zstd Compression for Future Releases

After the XZ backdoor fiasco, now open-source developers are looking for an alternative compression utility, and the obvious choice these days is Zstandard (also known as zstd for short), which provides a lossless data compression algorithm that proves to be faster than XZ when decompressing.

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.2.1 is released: onion services development

This release continues development on onion services, and adds several important security features. More such improvements are on the way. See doc/OnionService.md for instructions and caveats about running onion services with Arti today.

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port

MINIX Z100-AERO Mini PC with 2.5GbE+1GbE ports and NVMe SSD Support

The MINIX Z100-AERO is a compact, high-performance miniPC with an active cooling system and Intel N100 CPU. It supports triple 4K@60Hz displays and offers robust wireless and Ethernet connectivity options making it suitable for everyday tasks or as a personal router.

ECM-ADLN-N97 3.5” Single Board Computer Incorporates Intel Alder Lake-N Processor

The ECM-ADLN-N97, designed by BCM Advanced Research, is a sophisticated 3.5” Single Board Computer. It boasts advanced capabilities, including DDR5 RAM support, dual 2.5GbE ports, and multi-display functionality. Additionally, it’s available in a fanless, slim PC form factor for efficient and compact deployment.

news

Games: Lemonade, Screenbound, Superstar Strategy, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 04, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

A backdoor in xz
Andres Freund has posted a detailed investigation into a backdoor that was shipped with versions 5.6.0 and 5.6.1 of the xz compression utility
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Beta Release Postponed Due to Security Concerns
Canonical rebuilds Ubuntu 24.04 LTS packages for Noble Numbat Beta
Linux Mint Devs to Ship Thunderbird as a Native DEB Package in Linux Mint 22
Linux Mint lead developer Clement Lefebvre published a new monthly newsletter where he shares more details about some of the major changes coming to the next Linux Mint 22 release related to Thunderbird, PipeWire, and other components.
Linux 6.9-rc2
Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays kernel rc releases
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Deceit and false marketing
Windows TCO
half a dozen Windows TCO stories
 
Debian: Whonix Introduced, Carter to Leave as DPL, and FreeOffice (Not Free Software) on Debian 12
3 bits of information about Debian
Surveillance by the New Microsoft Outlook App
The ProtonMail people are accusing Microsoft’s new Outlook for Windows app of conducting extensive surveillance on its users
LXC Project Announces 6.0 LTS Release with Support Until 2029
LXC 6.0 LTS container management solution launches with major updates
One Week With KDE Plasma Workspaces 6 on Fedora 40 Beta (Vol. 1)
Why am I doing this
Games: Lemonade, Screenbound, Superstar Strategy, and More
7 gamingonlinux items
German state moving 30,000 PCs to LibreOffice
The term digital sovereignty is very important here
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Multimedia
For this article, we’re testing the multimedia capabilities of this tiny PC using Ubuntu 23.10
What Microsoft Staff/GitHub/systemd Hopes to Distract From This Week
Windows TCO
5 Best Free and Open Source Linux Font Renderers
In the days when Linux was a fledgling operating system
Plasma 6 third review - laptop with Nvidia graphics
My exploration of Plasma 6 be continuing
(Updated) Radxa previews ZERO 3E Single Board Computer with GbE port
Radxa mentions that the ZERO 3E will support operating systems such as Debian, Ubuntu, and Android
Windows TCO, Kernel, and PCLinuxOS
today's leftovers
GNOME 46 puts Flatpaks front and center
The GNOME project announced GNOME 46 (code-named "Kathmandu") on March 20
Debian and Ubuntu Stories
3 links only
today's howtos
first batch for this morning
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
Security breaches and more
Android Leftovers
ChromeOS Material You Settings redesign looks a lot like Android
Multi Version Support for PHP in Mageia 9
We are proud to announce the introduction of multi version support for php in mageia 9
Stable kernels: Linux 6.8.3, Linux 6.7.12, Linux 6.6.24, and Linux 6.1.84
I'm announcing the release of the 6.8.3 kernel
Security Leftovers
mostly incidents du jour
Software: LibreOffice, KDE Season of Code, and More
5 stories
GNU/Linux: Kernel, Linux Format, Fedora, and Debian/Sparky
today's leftovers basically
Programming Leftovers
Qt, Godot, Python, R
Mozilla: These Weeks in Firefox and Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest
technical reports
Devices: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, Steam Deck, and More
4 stories for now
Audiocasts/Shows: mintCast, Linux Matters, WordPress Briefing
3 new episodes
WordPress 6.5 'Regina'
over 700 contributors
today's howtos
many howtos for daytime
Linux Kernel 6.7 Reaches End of Life, Users Urged to Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.8
Renowned Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman announced today the end of life (EOL) for the Linux 6.7 kernel series, urging users to upgrade to the latest Linux 6.8 kernel as soon as possible.
Android Leftovers
Android 15 could revamp the status bar
KDE6 release: D-Bus and Polkit Galore
Any package that ships these features needs to be reviewed
Linux Firmware Update Utility Fwupd Will Use Zstd Compression for Future Releases
Fwupd developer and maintainer Richard Hughes announced today that future releases of the popular Linux firmware updater are moving away from XZ Utils and will adopt Zstandard (zstd) instead.
Free Software Leftovers
FOSS news and altertives
Programming Leftovers
coding related stories
Hardware: Arduino, Intel's Demise, and Peltier Cooler for Raspberry Pi 5
3 bits of hardware news
Openwashing: OpenNebula, Flatpak/Flathub, and Kubernetes on Windows
Borderline proprietary
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Games: Humble, Steam, Heroic Games Launcher, and More
8 articles from gamingonlinux
Arti 1.2.1 is released: onion services development
The Tor Project has new release
Android Leftovers
6 Of Android's Most Useful New Features (2024)
Thunderbird Progresses with Exchange Compatibility
March 2024's Thunderbird Digest reveals Exchange Autodiscovery and OAuth compatibility improvements in the latest update
From Russia with love: ROSA Fresh 12.5 delivers an improved Linux experience
This new version of the Russian-developed operating system is a blend of significant improvements and fresh features
Nitrux 3.4 Released, the systemd-Free Distro Now Uses KDE Software from Debian
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.4 as the latest stable version of this Debian-based, systemd-free, and immutable distro built around the KDE software.
Ubuntu 24.04 Is Coming Soon: Should You Upgrade?
What does this release have to offer, and is it worth bothering to install it
Goodbye Craig Maloney
I'm devastated
Avaota A1 open-source hardware SBC is powered by Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC
Allwinner also gave a presentation about Linux mainline support for Allwinner T527
Framework 13 | Best Laptop Yet
The Framework 13 is the best laptop I have used to date
xfmpc – graphical GTK+ MPD client
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
RIP Ross Anderson
Ross Anderson died yesterday
Kubuntu Brand Graphic Design Contest Deadline Extended!
The new deadline is now set for 23:59 on Saturday, 6th April 2024
NixOS is not reproducible
Okay, sorry for the clickbait
5 Linux network-related commands every new user should know
If you're just starting on your Linux journey, these command lines will help you immensely for network-related purposes
statCounter: GNU/Linux Adoption in Germany Skyrockets to 7% [original]
New data
Proprietary: Microsoft and Amazon Making a Proprietary 'Linux'
Not what we need
Security Leftovers
a handful of stories
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Distractions From Windows TCO
everything cast as "Linux"
What I learned when I replaced my cheap Pi 5 PC with a no-name Amazon mini desktop
Pi 5 is still an odd fit for day-to-day desktop use; cheap mini PCs come closer.
Project Bluefin and the future of operating systems
A relatively obscure desktop Linux project hints at a containerized OS future that makes perfect sense for enterprise computing.
GNU/Linux Penetration Rate in France Remains Steady at Around 5% [original]
But only if one counts ChromeOS too
Sixteen new GNU releases and GNU Parallel 20240322 ('Sweden')
Some GNU releases
EasyOS, Ubuntu, Programming, and More
today's leftovers
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
mostly Fedora
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Sparkfun, and More
Some hardware-side news
today's howtos
5 howtos for today
Security Leftovers
Security related news and updates
Flowblade Video Editor 2.14 Adds Editable Titles, Slowmo Playback & USB Shuttle
Flowblade video editor released new major 2.14 version few days ago with exciting new features
Serpent OS: The March Of Progress
Loads of awesome, baremetal is enabled, ISO cycle in next couple of weeks.
Massive Data Breach at AT&T
AT&T in "damage control" mode
Databases: pgmoneta 0.10 and Ora2Pg 24.3 Released
Two new psql releases
In Norway, Microsoft Windows Falls to About Half of Desktops/Laptops, GNU/Linux Measured at Around 20% [original]
Windows was measured at 93% 15 years ago
Debian: Thoughts on xz and Reports From Colin Watson and Ben Hutchings
3 stories from Debian folks
Android Leftovers
Urgent text alert issued to Android users - check your phone now to avoid costly error
Programming Leftovers
Programming related news
BSD, Games, Windows TCO, and Openwashing
today's leftovers
Beyond the Jokes: April Fools’ Day through the Linux’s Lens
April Fools' Day and Fedora's KDE Plasma switch
Avaota A1 open-source hardware SBC is powered by Allwinner T527 octa-core Cortex-A55 SoC
There’s nothing about software support right now, but a screenshot running Linux 6.6
NetBSD 10.0 available!
The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0The NetBSD project is pleased to announce the eighteenth major release of the NetBSD operating system NetBSD 10.0!
Meet Marknote, KDE’s WYSIWYG Note-Taking Application for Linux
Mathis Brüchert announced the release of Marknote, KDE’s new WYSIWYG note-taking application for the Linux desktop, which lets you create rich text notes.
Kirigami Addons 1.1.0
It’s again time for a new Kirigami Addons release
today's howtos
some howtos for noon
Open Hardware: Pinkpad and More
Some hardware projects/news
Linux Candy: ASCII Art Converter
We only feature open source software in this series
Best Free and Open Source Linux Software And Dart Static Site Generators
Open source software is any program where the developer releases the source code for free
Orange Pi Teases Upgraded Orange Pi 5 Pro SBC with LPDDR5 and M.2 Key Slot
Regarding software, the product page indicates that the SBC will support OrangePi OS, Ubuntu, Debian and Android 12
Fedora 40 Beta will be Released Soon
With the official release of Fedora 40 coming in April, it's almost time to download the beta and see what's new
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Also some on education and Mozilla
Programming, Linux and BSD Leftovers
kernel and coding
Games: MyRGB and ScummVM 2.8.1
Some news and releases
What Is Tails OS: Everything You Need To Know In 2024!
Tails, the Amnesic Incognito Live System
Open Hardware and Linux Devices
Some hardware stories from yesterday
today's howtos
5 howtos for today
Security and Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation Leftovers
FUD about "linux" too
8 Best Ubuntu Screen Recorder Apps to Install in 2024
No matter which platform you use for your active computing requirements, you will always need certain features and abilities to smoothen your workflow
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles