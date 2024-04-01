9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 31st, 2024

posted by Marius Nestor on Apr 01, 2024



This week we haven’t gotten so much exciting news and releases, but we did receive some terrible news that a backdoor was introduced in the XZ Utils package used by numerous GNU/Linux distributions. However, the threat has been mitigated upstream and downstream and if you’re not using an SSH server, you’re safe.

In other news, this week we got the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 40 operating system, a new point release of the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, as well as minor updates to Blender 4, Tails 6, and LibreOffice 24.2.

This week, I also introduce you to a new markdown management tool for Linux and the Plasma desktop, Marknote. Below you check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for March 31st, 2024.

