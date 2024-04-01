Software: Wireshark Release and More
SANS ☛ Wireshark 4.2.4 Released, (Sun, Mar 31st)
Medevel ☛ Aliza MS is a Free and Open-source DICOM Viewer for GNU/Linux and FreeBSD
Aliza MS is a remarkable, free and open-source DICOM viewer that is highly beneficial for those in the healthcare industry, particularly radiologists. This intuitive software is packed with dozens of features designed to streamline the viewing and analysis process.
Linux Links ☛ Alternatives to popular CLI tools: uptime
This article spotlights alternative tools to uptime, a utility which tells you how long the system has been running.
Linux Links ☛ Best Free and Open Source Software: March 2024 Updates
March 2024 updates to the largest compilation of recommended free and open source software available for Linux.
Medevel ☛ DWV (DICOM Web Viewer) is a Free Web-based DICOM Viewer
DWV (DICOM Web Viewer) represents a state-of-the-art open source zero footprint medical image viewer that stands out in the field of medical imaging.
Medevel ☛ DicomReader is a Free Cross-platform DICOM Viewer
DicomReader is a Java-based DICOM file reader developed for Volumetric Bias Correction. It handles both headers and images in DICOM files, saving data into ascii plain text files and optionally providing a pgm version of the image files.