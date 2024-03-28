today's howtos
-
TechTarget ☛ Xen vs. KVM: What are the differences?
Admins often evaluate Xen and KVM as open source options. The main factors to consider in a primary hypervisor are organizational infrastructure and cloud adoption interests.
-
TechTarget ☛ Containers vs. VMs: What are the key differences?
Containers are a valuable option for deploying applications, but they have limitations and operate differently than VMs.
-
My Computer Tips Live Server
I now have a live server that accompanies some of the tips and tutorials on my computer tips. The live server is provided free of charge and for educational purposes. All I ask is that you do not abuse the service.
-
KeepassXC, Safe and secure way of storing your login information and passwords
Regardless of how many times I am told a service is secure, I have never really liked the idea of online password managers.
If your looking for a free password manager that can be installed locally, kept completely offline then KeepassXC might be suitable for your needs.
Your passwords are saved in a single .kdbx file so can accessed in Windows, Linux and Mac versions. The .kdbx file can also be password protected providing an extra layer of security before accessing your information.
-
Sven Luijten ☛ Laravel facades vs class aliases
There's a difference between what Laravel calls facades and class aliases. Let's take a look at both, how they're different from each other, and how they became so intertwined with each other in the public eye.
-
Yukinu ☛ RSS Feed Organization Strategies And New Feed Cost
I was reading an article posted on The New Leaf Journal about Organizing RSS and ATOM Feeds and it got me thinking about my own RSS feed strategy. At a high level, the article describes several strategies for organizing an RSS feed, of which from my interpretation can be broken down into 4 different methods for organizing feeds:
-
University of Toronto ☛ How I would automate monitoring DNS queries in basic Prometheus
Recently I wrote about the problem of using basic Prometheus to monitor DNS query results, which comes about primarily because the Blackbox exporter requires a configuration stanza (a module) for every DNS query you want to make and doesn't expose any labels for what the query type and name are. In a comment, Mike Kohne asked if I'd considered using a script to generate the various configurations needed for this, where you want to check N DNS queries across M different DNS servers. I hadn't really thought about it and we're unlikely to do it, but here is how I would if we did.
-
Oracle Linux Cookbook: a must have!
The book is truly one-of-a-kind and covers many different topics and how to's on Oracle Linux, Ksplice, Security, Automation, Containers, Ansible, VirtualBox, Cloud and more.
-
TechTarget ☛ Use sudo insults to add spice to incorrect password attempts
The life of an admin doesn't have to be dry. When a user enters a wrong password, for example, why not respond with a message that says, 'You're fired!' With sudo insults, you can.
-
TechTarget ☛ Different types of database management systems explained
The various types of database software come with advantages, limitations and optimal uses that prospective buyers should be aware of before choosing a DBMS.