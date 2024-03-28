Regardless of how many times I am told a service is secure, I have never really liked the idea of online password managers.

If your looking for a free password manager that can be installed locally, kept completely offline then KeepassXC might be suitable for your needs.

Your passwords are saved in a single .kdbx file so can accessed in Windows, Linux and Mac versions. The .kdbx file can also be password protected providing an extra layer of security before accessing your information.