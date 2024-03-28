Kdenlive 24.02.1 released
We’re delighted to announce the first maintenance release of the 24.02 series, tackling regressions, bugs, and crashes. A big thank you to everyone who reported issues during this transition – keep up the great work!
Tails 6.1 is here a month after Tails 6.0, which is based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series, and ships with the Tor Browser 13.0.13 anonymous web browser and Mozilla Thunderbird 115.9.0 email and calendar client.
Arriving more than four months after Blender 4.0, the Blender 4.1 release is here to introduce quality-of-life improvements and performance enhancements all across the board to make Blender more useful and reliable, especially for modelers or animators.
According to renowned KDE developer Nate Graham, the KDE devs have spent a lot of time in the second half of March addressing some X11 regressions and various crashes that the new automatic crash reporting system was able to find, in an attempt to shape the KDE Plasma 6 desktop into a great environment.
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 40 beta is here to showcase the recently released GNOME 46 desktop environment on the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Spin.
The BeagleBoard.org Foundation has introduced BeagleY-AI, a single-board computer that emphasizes open-source hardware in an industry-standard form factor. This initiative represents a commitment to transparency and user empowerment in computing, reminiscent of the open nature of early computers.
