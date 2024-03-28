Games: 4D Golf, Lost For Swords, and More
-
4D Golf is making my brain melt away
Released on March 22nd, 4D Golf is about exploring higher dimensions through Golf. It's absolutely wild visually and I think you need to see this. It's making my brain go "what the fuck?".
-
Now you too can lose all your time in Lost For Swords with the demo
Back in July 2023 I wrote about Lost For Swords, a roguelike deck-builder, where the cards in your deck shape the rooms you’re exploring. It was properly good fun and now it has a Native Linux demo too!
-
No Man's Sky 4.6 'Orbital' adds starship customization and a space station overhaul
God damn this sounds great. No Man's Sky just got another free huge upgrade in update 4.6 "Orbital" that comes with a bunch of big new features.
-
EA Anticheat arrives for Battlefield V in April, will break it on Linux / Steam Deck
Following on from adding EA Anticheat into FIFA 23, Battlefield 2042 and Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 we're about to see another game broken on Linux / Steam Deck with Battlefield V.