BeagleY-AI: Powering Open Source Innovation with the Texas Instruments AM67A

The BeagleBoard.org Foundation has introduced BeagleY-AI, a single-board computer that emphasizes open-source hardware in an industry-standard form factor. This initiative represents a commitment to transparency and user empowerment in computing, reminiscent of the open nature of early computers.

At the heart of BeagleY-AI is the Texas Instruments AM67A system-on-chip, featuring a quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU and dual DSPs with a Matrix Multiply Accelerator, collectively capable of delivering 4 trillion operations per second (4 TOPS).

