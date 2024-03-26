Today in Techrights
Engadget Has Become a Spam Site, Google Needs to Derank If Not Delist It (It's Even Worse Than CNET)
their news feed is basically a spam feed
Links 25/03/2024: Apple Woes in China (and in the US, Too)
Links for the day
Gemini Links 25/03/2024: Microsofter Alleges "Misinformation" and Kålsupare Explained
Links for the day
Frans Pop & Debian harassment: death by a thousand emails
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Only two people thanked Frans Pop before his death
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Links 25/03/2024: Nature During Human Lockdowns, China Coast Guard Attacks Boats Outside Its Border
Links for the day
The Fall of Freenode Soon Turns 3, NDAs Will Expire and the Fall Continues (About 20% Decrease This Month)
With NDA dates about to be reached (expiry) there will be interesting stories to hear and tell
"Community" Has Become a Dirty Words at IBM's Red Hat (Like 'Commie')
"community" was mentioned a handful of times in the front page
Links 25/03/2024: Response to Terror Attack in Russia (137+ Dead) and UK Banking Sector Turns to Cannabis
Links for the day
Playing With Customers' Patience to Discourage Inquiry
perhaps the goal in these situations is to frustrate people
[Meme] EPO (European Patent Office): A Class Act
attack on workers and their families
Belated Happy Birthday to SoylentNews and Let's Hope SoylentNews Continues to Grow
Happy anniversary, we guess... (the "official" one may come later)
databreaches.net Admits It Lost Data (the Site Lost Pages) After Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Attack, Now It's Blocked Behind Proprietary Riddles and Walls of Clownflare
To be clear, databreaches.net did not lie. It just wasn't aware of the issue.
Gemini Links 25/03/2024: Winds of Change and NixOS Asahi on MBP
Links for the day
Why Techrights Attracts Sabotage Attempts From Many Serial Abusers (or People Looking to Discredit the Site)
We have good reasons to believe more people search for information about Windows alternatives, and not just in Vietnam
Did Charles Plessy and I predict the death of Lucy Wayland?
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
Dealing With Anti-Black Racism and Antisemitism in IRC (It Comes From People Who Intentionally Seed It There to Discredit and Provoke the Site's Community)
harassment comes from people who misuse "disability" status to justify their abuse
[Meme] EPO Education and Childcare 'Reform'
EPO: You don't need no education
SUEPO The Hague Sends Open Letter to the EPO's 'F***ing' President (Campinos) About Impending Litigation
letter signed by Isabelle Brandt
IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 24, 2024
IRC logs for Sunday, March 24, 2024
GNU/Linux news for the past day
Debian & Open Source volunteer suicides: who pays compensation?
Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
