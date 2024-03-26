Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

QNAP Launches TS-216G: A 2-Bay 2.5GbE NAS System for Efficient Management and Rapid Backup Solutions

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 24th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces the First Linux Kernel 6.9 Release Candidate

That’s right, it’s been two weeks since the release of Linux 6.8, and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.9 is now closed, which means that the time has come for the community to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which are usually targeted at early adopters, distro maintainers, and bleeding-edge users.

Red Hat Announces Nova, a Rust-Based GSP-Only Graphics Driver for NVIDIA GPUs

Designed as the successor of the Nouveau open-source driver for GSP-firmware-based NVIDIA graphics cards, the Nova graphics driver is a GSP (GPU System Processor) only driver entirely written in the Rust programming language and it aims to be a lot more simple and easy to maintain than Nouveau while benefiting from more memory safety offered by Rust.

original

Microsoft's Peril in Central Africa (Windows Usage Down Sharply)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024,
updated Mar 26, 2024

Guinea Pig Daisy Meadow

Also new: In At Least Two Nations Windows is Now Measured at 2% "Market Share" (Microsoft Really Does Not Want People to Notice That)

Operating System Market Share Guinea

THE countries where mobile phones - or cellphones as Americans typically call them - are abundant (compared to desktops and laptops) illuminate a problem Microsoft has been having in recent years. That's not to say Africa doesn't have many desktops and laptops; it's just that their relative share is small compared to mobile phones. In Somalia we see 6% for Chrome OS and 'proper' GNU/Linux (same in Ethiopia, which we wrote about last month; 6% for Chrome OS and 'proper' GNU/Linux isn't that unusual worldwide these days, but it's lower in Eritrea).

The above article (link at the top) shows that in more and more African countries, some of them very large, Windows is now measured at a mere 2%. Maybe later this year we'll even see 1%.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Microsoft's Peril in Central Africa (Windows Usage Down Sharply) [original]
in more and more African countries, some of them very large, Windows is now measured at a mere 2%
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Deceit and false marketing
Linus Torvalds Announces the First Linux Kernel 6.9 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 6.9 kernel series for public testing.
Mozilla Firefox 124 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 124 open-source and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official unveiling on March 19th, 2024, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements.
GNOME 46: The Best New Features
GNOME 46 is released on March 20 and the update will be at the heart of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 release
Software: Crisis Tools, Kooha 2.3, Eza, and Tellico 3.5.4
4 stories about FOSS
today's howtos
from yesterday and last week
In Some Countries Microsoft Windows is Measured at Only 2% Market Share [original]
Soon a "1%" platform, Microsoft?
CISA on Security
Some of the latest known holes
 
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
HowTo, GNU/Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS), and Microsoft Layoffs
today's leftovers
today's leftovers
just 3 more stories
Software: debputy, cloud-init, Python, LibreOffice, and More
News about FOSS
Programming Leftovers
Programming and education
GNU World Order, Destination Linux, Free Software Security Podcast, and LINUX Unplugged
3 new episodes, plus one video
Open Hardware and Retro Leftovers
Some hardware picks
GitHub Developers Hit in Complex Supply Chain Cyberattack
The attacker employed various techniques, including distributing malicious dependencies via a fake Python infrastructure linked to GitHub projects.
Games: War Games, Racing Games, and How to Play Games on GNU/Linux
3 stories for gaming focus
today's howtos
half a dozen more
Android Leftovers
Samsung Finally Adopts Android’s Seamless Updates Starting With Galaxy A55 5G: Here’s How It Works
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 185 is available for testing
This update is another testing version for IPFire
Why did I choose Fedora Server?
There are plenty of articles discussing which OS is more appropriate
Microsoft in Trouble in China and Russia
Bans imminent
7 Better USENET Readers for Linux
USENET is a massively decentralized information distribution system
GNOME Considers Adding New Core Audio Player App
Decibels, a basic free open-source audio player that is supposed to fill the gap of GNOME currently not having a Core app that is designed to open single audio files
Programming Leftovers
Perl, KDE, and more
GNU/Linux and Debian Leftovers
Some more assorted news
Free Software Coverage: Gromit-MPX and More at MeDevel
Some links about FOSS
Proprietary Software: Snaps, Excel, Microsoft Layoffs, and VMware
Bad things come in a series
today's howtos
only 5 more for now
GNOME 45/46 Retrospective
My creative work is more aligned to GNOME cycles than years
Linux Crisis Tools
The above scenario explains why you ideally want to pre-install crisis tools so you can start debugging a production issue quickly during an outage
Olimex VGA2HDMI is an open hardware board for VGA to HDMI conversion
Olimex VGA2HDMI is an open-source hardware
Review: Redcore Linux 2401
Redcore Linux explores the idea of bringing the power of Gentoo Linux to the masses
Duo S RISC-V/Arm SBC features Sophgo SG2000 SoC, Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5 connectivity
Linux and RTOS are said to be supported on the Duo S
Top 5 Linux Servers Ideal for Home Use
Choosing the right Linux server for home use is crucial for managing personal projects
12 Useful Free and Open Source PDF Manipulation Tools
We focus on 12 small open source tools
Koodo Reader
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Koodo Reader
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, Invidious,and The Linux Link Tech Show
mostly videos
Open Hardware: SparkFun, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
Some hardware news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 24th, 2024
The 180th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 24th, 2024.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
FSF-EEE (fsfe.org) on Free Software
3 Free Software items
Peropesis 2.4: VIM and Python
Peropesis 2.4 is released. In the new edition, part of the old software was updated and several new software packages were installed.
Beta release of dyne:bolic IV (dynebolic IV in beta)
This is Free Software, share it for the good of yourself and the people around you, respect others and let them express, be free and let others be free. Live clean and let your work be seen! May you live a long and prosperous life in peace!
Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox' gaming-focused Linux distro launches with KDE Plasma 6 and new hardware support
Regata OS, the Linux-based operating system known for its user-friendly approach and focus on gaming
4MLinux 45.0 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, New Printing Drivers
Zbigniew Konojacki announced the release and general availability of 4MLinux 45.0 as a new stable and major release of his independent GNU/Linux distribution using the lightweight JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) graphical environment.
Distribution Release: ALT Workstation 10.2
"Glad to present to you the update"
Red Hat Announces Nova, a Rust-Based GSP-Only Driver for NVIDIA GPUs
Red Hat announces the Nova project as the successor of the Nouveau open-source driver for GSP-firmware-based NVIDIA graphics cards.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS stories
today's leftovers
5 stories
Old Machines and Open Hardware
some hardware and GNU/Linux news
Programming Leftovers
half a dozen picks
today's howtos
some howtos for today's second batch
Gnome Files: A detailed UI examination
A great amount of my writing on this site revolves around complaining about modern user interface design
Wine 9.5
The Wine development release 9.5 is now available
Yuzu Shuts Down Following Nintendo's Threat. What's Next?
Press releases are for narrative control - the truth is often something else
Android Leftovers
Best fun and addictive games for Android to keep yourself hooked for hours
Best YouTube Linux Channels to Follow
Learn, innovate, and master Linux with experts
15 Best Free and Open Source Linux File Managers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Using the QML Language Server for KDE Development
Naturally many people are eager to use it to hack on KDE code
Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.8
The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.8
Linux Foundation is Buying Puff Pieces About Linux Foundation, for Its Clients...
Typical LF
today's howtos
first batch of howtos for Sunday
Microsoft to discontinue Windows Subsystem for Android
all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025
Cyprus is Now in the '5% Club' (of GNU/Linux) [original]
statCounter is detecting (via millions of sites) more GNU/Linux users from Cyprus
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
5 more picks, some FUD