Programming Leftovers
-
Leon Mika ☛ Sorting And Go Slices
Word of caution for anyone passing Go slices to a function which will sort them. Doing so as is will modify the original slice. If you were to write this, for example:
-
James G ☛ Designing an interpreter for Knowledge Graph Language (KGL)
I am working on a query languge for knowledge graphs: Knowledge Graph Language (KGL). My goal is to provide a concise way to retrieve information about specific items in a knowledge graph, explore the connections between nodes in the graph, and analyze properties of a graph such as the shortest path between two nodes.
-
Rlang ☛ Wrangling Data with R: A Guide to the tapply() Function
Hey R enthusiasts! Today we’re diving into the world of data manipulation with a fantastic function called tapply(). This little gem lets you apply a function of your choice to different subgroups within your data.
Imagine you have a dataset on trees, with a column for tree height and another for species. You might want to know the average height for each species. tapply() comes to the rescue!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SDL 3 has a first preview release out with HDR and Vulkan for the 2D rendering API
Fun times ahead for game developers, as the very popular SDL (Simple DirectMedia Layer) has a preview of the upcoming SDL 3 now available for feedback and testing.
-
Jonathan Dowland ☛ Jonathan Dowland: a bug a day
I recently became a maintainer of/committer to IkiWiki, the software that powers my site. I also took over maintenance of the Debian package. Last week I cut a new upstream point release, 3.20200202.4, and a corresponding Debian package upload, consisting only of a handful of low-hanging-fruit patches from other people, largely to exercise both processes.
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Nishu Goel ☛ The ü/ü Conundrum
I implemented search and filtering for entities on our product at epilot. The users were heavily using the feature, however, a unique issue surfaced: difficulties in filtering file names containing diacritical marks like umlauts (Äpfel, über, schön, etc.).
Intrigued, I delved into the logic to investigate. Initially, everything seemed in order. For instance, a file named “blöb” was saved precisely as “blöb” — no bizarre encoding alterations were apparent.
Can you spot any difference between “blöb” and “blöb”?
-