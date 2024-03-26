Fedora Ops Architect Weekly

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024



Hi folks, welcome to the weekly from your Fedora operations architect. This is an exciting week in the project as our Fedora Linux 40 Beta goes live tomorrow! Have a read on for more information.

Tomorrow, March 26th, our Fedora Linux 40 Beta will release, and I cannot thank our wonderful community enough for all the hard work they have been putting in the last few months to create it. When it lands, testing how the release behaves and filing bugs and posting fixes would be hugely appreciated as our Beta is what we will polish and refine for our official final release in a few weeks. You can learn how to and where to file a bug on our docs page.

