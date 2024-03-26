My favorite Linux text editors (and why you should be using one)

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024



Linux has always had text editors. Back in the early days, the infamous editor wars that pitted emacs against vi and those on either side of the fence were fiercely loyal to their choice.

That was then. Now, the text editor has become something quite different. It's no longer only for configuring Linux or writing code. Although text editors are still used for both of these tasks, they can also be used for note-taking, journals, and even writing a novel. Although I've never used a text editor to write a full-length book, I have used them for short stories and flash fiction.

Read on