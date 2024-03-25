Why did I choose Fedora Server?

Mar 25, 2024



I thought it would be a good idea to share my experience implementing servers for personal use. It wasn’t easy to know the best fit for my workload and it has been a moving target, so it was critical to understand and update my needs before taking one route or another.

There are plenty of articles discussing which OS is more appropriate, some will warn against Fedora Server or even CentOS Stream regarding stability, but all it comes down to the use case. So the context is what makes the difference.

