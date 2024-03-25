Microsoft in Trouble in China and Russia
China wants Microsoft and Intel off its computers
Moreover, as the country leans on domestic options, it will look to scrap the use of Microsoft’s Windows operating system and foreign-made database software from its computers as well.
Chinese officials have started asking agencies above the township level to include criteria requiring “safe and reliable” processors and operating systems when making purchases, the publication added.
Russian businesses get shut out from Abusive Monopolist Microsoft cloud services at the end of this month – new EU sanctions come into effect
As required by EU sanctions, Abusive Monopolist Microsoft will soon stop all the clown computing services it provides to Russian-based organizations and businesses.