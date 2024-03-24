Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

The capability, announced by Meta’s engineering team on Thursday, allows users in the United States, Canada and Japan to “federate” their user profiles to ActivityPub-compliant servers. This will also allow other users on those servers to like, reply to and repost their posts.

The fediverse is a larger decentralized network of social media servers linked by the open protocol ActivityPub, widely popularized by the decentralized social network Mastodon. The word, combining “federation” and “universe,” represents the ability for anyone to run their own independent server and connect to the broader social network, which runs as a decentralized network with no central authority.