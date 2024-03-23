Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
-
OS News ☛ Switch emulator Suyu hit by GitLab DMCA, project lives on through self-hosting - OSnews
-
Silicon Angle ☛ Redis acquires storage engine startup Speedb to enhance its open-source database
Redis Ltd. has acquired Speedb Ltd., the developer of a storage engine it uses to power its commercial database offerings. The company didn’t disclose the financial terms in its announcement of the deal today.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Redis NoSQL Key/Value Store Is No More Open Source Software
Starting with Redis 7.4, licensing will change to RSALv2 and SSPLv1. Fedora is considering removing it from its repositories.
-
34 Top Open Source Software Companies Shaping 2024 [Ed: These are proprietary software company and a preposterous list]
Exploring open source companies for 2024? Discover the leading firms championing open-source solutions.
-
Dev Class ☛ Microsoft defends .NET 9’s fresh feature against accusations of disrupting open source ecosystem [Ed: Microsoft spin from Microsoft Tim, their faithful propagandist]
A new feature proposed for the forthcoming .NET 9 has sparked comment from open source developers: why does Microsoft not support existing projects in the same space, that of eventing frameworks and processing messages from queue providers.
Update
More on Redis:
-
Redis is no longer free software
The Redis in-memory database system has had its license changed to either the Redis Source Available License or the Server Side Public License (covered here in 2018); neither license qualifies as free software.