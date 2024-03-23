Programming Leftovers
Rlang ☛ Mastering Data Segmentation: A Guide to Using the cut() Function in R
In the realm of data analysis, understanding how to effectively segment your data is paramount.
GNOME ☛ Christian Hergert: BOLT’ing Libraries
I did a little experimenting with BOLT today to optimize libraries post-link.
I’m not an expert on it or anything, but it seems to allow you to reorder functions in your executable/library based on feedback from
perf recordand some special post-processing. You can merge multiple runs together in case you have different workloads you’d like to optimize for. But in the end, hot functions get placed near each other to reduce instruction cache pressure.
In all, it says you can expect gains up-to about 7% which fits in line with my experiment. For example, I open
gnome-text-editorwith a large C file, the overview map enabled, and syntax highlighting on. Then hold down
Page Downto the bottom,
Page Upto the top, and then
Page Downback to the bottom.
Perl / Raku
LWN ☛ Perl 5.39.9 released
Verson 5.39.9 of the Perl language has been released. Changes this time
include a new "medium-precedence" logical exclusive-or operator, a number
of updated modules, and more; see this
page for details.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
The secret weapon of Bash power users
IFor vi enthusiasts, the familiar keystrokes can now extend to the Bash shell. Navigate your command history, edit lines with ease, and leverage the power of vi without leaving your terminal. This guide explores the benefits and simple setup process for enabling vi mode in Bash.
