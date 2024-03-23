BSD: Beacon Awards Summary and BSD Now
FreeBSD ☛ Beacon Awards Summary
Held at the beautiful Kia Oval cricket grounds in London on March 13, the Digital Security by Design Ecosystem Beacon Awards recognized the early adopters of CheriBSD and Morello. The awards sought to encourage more adoption, innovation, and contribution to the Open Source projects that serve as the foundation for this and so many breakthroughs.
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 551: The Story of Port 22
This week on the show, The story of SSH getting port 22, GGC using Clang, AuxRunner, Stabweek, Using a Kensington SlimBladePro on OpenBSD, and more...