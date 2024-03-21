procs: Rust Alternative to ps Command in Linux

Tux Machines

High-Torque Strain Wave Gear Actuator: Lynxmotion LSS-P-S1 for Advanced Robotics

The Lynxmotion’s Smart Servo PRO Standard Actuator (LSS-P-S1) is an innovative robotic actuator recently featured by RobotShop. This configurable servo motor is suited for both semi-professional and professional uses, including robot arms, animatronics, and research projects

NEXCOM’s 1U Rackmount Powered by Marvell OCTEON 10 Technology and up to 25GbE ports

NEXCOM has released the TCA 6710, a 1U rackmount appliance designed for edge and cloud computing, powered by the Marvell OCTEON 10 COM-HPC module. This latest offering marks an evolution from traditional COM-E technology, focusing on scalable computing solutions with enhanced server-class bandwidth, power, and performance.

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.12

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

GNOME 46 “Kathmandu” Desktop Environment Released, Here’s What’s New

Dubbed “Kathmandu” after the host city of the GNOME.Asia 2023 conference in Kathmandu, Nepal, the GNOME 46 desktop environment is here to introduce major new features like headless remote desktop support that lets you connect to your GNOME system remotely without there being an existing session.

DXVK 2.3.1 Brings More Efficient Shader Code Generation on NVIDIA GPUs

Coming more than six months after DXVK 2.3, the DXVK 2.3.1 release is here to allow more efficient shader code generation on NVIDIA GPUs by using the VK_NV_raw_access_chains Vulkan extension, which is currently only supported on Vulkan beta drivers, NVIDIA 550.40.55 or later, and requires Proton Experimental.

Top 5 Linux Distributions to Try the KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Right Now

KDE Plasma 6 was officially released on February 28th, 2024, and brings Wayland and Qt 6 support by default, a new Overview effect, initial HDR support, color blindness correction filters, a floating panel by default, a refreshed Breeze theme, reorganized Settings, 3D desktop Cube effect, much-improved search, and more.

Firefox 125 Enters Public Beta Testing with URL Paste Suggestion, PDF Highlighting

Probably the coolest new change of the upcoming Firefox 125 release is the URL Paste Suggestion feature, which provides a convenient way for users to quickly access URLs that are copied to the system clipboard.

NVIDIA 550.67 Linux Graphics Driver Brings Wayland Fixes, Better Support for VKD3D Games

NVIDIA 550.67 is here to fix a bug that caused wgpu applications to hang on Linux systems running Wayland, a bug that could cause the Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris graphics driver to hang when running some VKD3D games, such as F1 2021, as well as a Xid error that occurred only on Linux systems when playing the Alan Wake 2 game with ray tracing enabled.

GNOME 45.5 Is Here with Small Updates for GNOME Shell, Mutter, and GNOME Tweaks

Coming a month after the GNOME 45.4 release, GNOME 45.5 is a small update that removes the experimental rt-scheduler feature from the Mutter window and composite manager because there’s now a dedicated KMS thread that also has real-time scheduling capabilities.

procs: Rust Alternative to ps Command in Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 21, 2024

Handle the processes better by using the Rust-based procs tool instead of the classic ps command in Linux.

GStreamer 1.24.0 new major stable release
The GStreamer team is excited to announce a new major feature release of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework
Zorin OS 17.1 Released with Enhanced Windows App Support, Education Edition
The Zorin OS team released today Zorin OS 17.1 as the first update to the latest Zorin OS 17 operating system series adding various improvements and updating the Education edition.
GNOME 46: The Best New Features
GNOME 46 is released on March 20 and the update will be at the heart of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 release
NVIDIA 550.67 Linux Graphics Driver Brings Wayland Fixes, Better Support for VKD3D Games
NVIDIA released today the NVIDIA 550.67 graphics driver for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris systems addressing various bugs to improve Wayland support, as well as support for various video games.
Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox' gaming-focused Linux distro launches with KDE Plasma 6 and new hardware support
Regata OS, the Linux-based operating system known for its user-friendly approach and focus on gaming
Playtron aims to take on Valve’s Steam Deck with its own Linux-powered handheld OS
The startup wants to compete directly with Windows as the go-to handheld OS
Here are 8 Winner Wallpaper Images for Ubuntu 24.04
The images here are optimized for faster loading
DBOS Introduced
DBOS as in DB OS
Proton Mail on GNU/Linux (Beta)
second class
 
TrueNAS CORE 13 is the end of the FreeBSD version
Bad news from BSD land – the oldest vendor of BSD systems is changing direction away from FreeBSD and toward Linux.
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (March 20)
The top 5 GNOME extensions I install first (and what they can do for you)
If GNOME is your desktop environment of choice
New Pentesting Distribution to Compete with Kali Linux
From the ashes of Blackbuntu comes a new pentesting distribution called SnoopGod
My 5 favorite multimedia player apps for Linux and what they can do for you
I have to lean on one of the many apps available for Linux
Trusting content on the KDE Store
A global theme on the kde third party store had an issue where it executed a script that removed user's data
Android 15 is said to let you archive apps to save phone's storage space
Remi Pi is a compact, low-cost SBC powered by a Renesas RZ/G2L Cortex-A55/M33 SoC
Debian images soon along with open-source drivers
TinyVision is a compact Allwinner V851S/V851S3-powered Linux board for vision-based applications
Allwinner V851S or the V851S3 and is billed as an “ultimate all-in-one solution for Linux motherboards
Review of Purple Pi OH – A Rockchip RK3566 SBC tested in 2GB/16GB and 4GB/32GB configurations
The manufacturer states that the device supports several operating systems, including Android 11, Debian 10, Ubuntu 20.04
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Music Tag Editors
In Greece, GNU/Linux Climbs to All-Time High of 12% Based on statCounter [original]
Not counting ChromeOS
WayDroid is the Easiest Way to Run Android Apps on Linux
Hyprland Marks Two-Year Anniversary with a New Release
Hyprland 0.37.0 window tiling manager is a significant update
Chrome for Android now lets you use a non-Google password manager
KDE Plasma 6 on openSUSE Tumbleweed
In the wide, wide world of desktop Linux, there is a lot of buzz and excitement over the release of Plasma 6 and for good reason
Asustor Nimbustor 2 Gen2 AS5402T Review
It runs ADM, a Linux-based operating system
Best Free and Opensource Web Browsers and Application
Juno Computers Launches Another Linux Laptop
If you're looking for a powerhouse laptop that runs Ubuntu, the Juno Computers Neptune 17 v6 should be on your radar
Samsung A54 long-term usage report 3 - One UI 6.0, Android 14
It's an Android phone, Samsung A54
The 6 Linux commands you need to know for user management
If you're just now starting your journey with Linux
GNOME 45.5 Is Here with Small Updates for GNOME Shell, Mutter, and GNOME Tweaks
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 45.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the GNOME 45 “Riga” desktop environment series addressing various bugs or regressions and updating language translations.
Singapore and Malaysia: GNU/Linux Up to 6% of Desktops/Laptops, According to statCounter [original]
When we looked at Malaysia a couple of weeks ago it was at 4.5%