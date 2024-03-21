procs: Rust Alternative to ps Command in Linux

NEXCOM has released the TCA 6710, a 1U rackmount appliance designed for edge and cloud computing, powered by the Marvell OCTEON 10 COM-HPC module. This latest offering marks an evolution from traditional COM-E technology, focusing on scalable computing solutions with enhanced server-class bandwidth, power, and performance.

The Lynxmotion’s Smart Servo PRO Standard Actuator (LSS-P-S1) is an innovative robotic actuator recently featured by RobotShop. This configurable servo motor is suited for both semi-professional and professional uses, including robot arms, animatronics, and research projects

Dubbed “Kathmandu” after the host city of the GNOME.Asia 2023 conference in Kathmandu, Nepal, the GNOME 46 desktop environment is here to introduce major new features like headless remote desktop support that lets you connect to your GNOME system remotely without there being an existing session.

Coming more than six months after DXVK 2.3, the DXVK 2.3.1 release is here to allow more efficient shader code generation on NVIDIA GPUs by using the VK_NV_raw_access_chains Vulkan extension, which is currently only supported on Vulkan beta drivers, NVIDIA 550.40.55 or later, and requires Proton Experimental.

KDE Plasma 6 was officially released on February 28th, 2024, and brings Wayland and Qt 6 support by default, a new Overview effect, initial HDR support, color blindness correction filters, a floating panel by default, a refreshed Breeze theme, reorganized Settings, 3D desktop Cube effect, much-improved search, and more.

Probably the coolest new change of the upcoming Firefox 125 release is the URL Paste Suggestion feature, which provides a convenient way for users to quickly access URLs that are copied to the system clipboard.

NVIDIA 550.67 is here to fix a bug that caused wgpu applications to hang on Linux systems running Wayland, a bug that could cause the Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris graphics driver to hang when running some VKD3D games, such as F1 2021, as well as a Xid error that occurred only on Linux systems when playing the Alan Wake 2 game with ray tracing enabled.