This week in KDE: Dolphin levels up

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 16, 2024



In addition to lots and lots of Plasma 6 stability work and the beginning of Plasma 6.1 feature work, Dolphin received large amount of development this week, resulting in some nice improvements. Check it out!

KSSHAskPass (which has the best name of any app in the world, change my mind) now supports SK-type SSH keys...

Gave the Web Browser widget the option to always load a specific page every time, or remember the last-browsed-to one...

