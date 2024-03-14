Windows TCO and Security Leftovers

The 34-year-old Russian-Canadian, who moved from Moscow more than 20 years ago, admitted to being a ransomware hacker who held sensitive computer data hostage in exchange for ransom payments from victims, including businesses in Saskatchewan, Montreal and Newfoundland.

The court heard Vasiliev was initially arrested about a year and a half ago when police busted him inside his Bradford home, catching him in the act.

U.S. investigators, who had been watching Vasiliev for two years, said he was sitting at a table inside his garage while on a laptop, committing cyber crimes as part of an international ransomware group called LockBit.