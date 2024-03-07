Group Managed Service Account (gMSA) is a managed account that provides automatic password management, service principal name (SPN) management, and the ability to delegate management to administrators over multiple servers or instances. This allows multiple containers or resources to share an AD account without having to authenticate each container or resource individually, or without having access to network-shared resources such as SQL Server hosts, or file-shares. Until today, customers could use gMSA with Amazon ECS Linux containers on EC2 using credentials-fetcher integration. Now, the same capability is available for containers running on AWS Fargate without having to manage servers or clusters of Amazon EC2 instances.