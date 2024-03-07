Proprietary Imitations and FUD Against "Linux"
Amazon Inc ☛ Amazon ECS adds gMSA authentication for Linux containers for AWS Fargate
Group Managed Service Account (gMSA) is a managed account that provides automatic password management, service principal name (SPN) management, and the ability to delegate management to administrators over multiple servers or instances. This allows multiple containers or resources to share an AD account without having to authenticate each container or resource individually, or without having access to network-shared resources such as SQL Server hosts, or file-shares. Until today, customers could use gMSA with Amazon ECS Linux containers on EC2 using credentials-fetcher integration. Now, the same capability is available for containers running on AWS Fargate without having to manage servers or clusters of Amazon EC2 instances.
Neowin ☛ Microsoft's Linux-based Azure Sphere OS 24.03 now available for evaluation [Ed: Googlebombing "LINUX" to promote proprietary Microsoft]
GTPDOOR – Previously Unknown Linux Malware Attack Telecom Networks [Ed: The issue here is ancient systems, not "Linux"]
Two malware samples, pickup (enhanced version) and dbus-echo, targeted an outdated Linux system (RHEL 5.x). Their source code suggests poor maintenance by the attacker, and they were uploaded to VirusTotal in late 2023.