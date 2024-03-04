Tux Machines

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 3rd, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.

Shotcut 24.02 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Ambisonic Audio Support

Coming a month after Shotcut 24.01, the Shotcut 24.02 release is here to add support for the full-sphere surround sound format called Ambisonic in Settings > Audio Channels. Ambisonic audio is often used with 360° video and can be output as spherical or reframed to a rectangle.

GNOME 46 to Ship with Experimental Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) Support

Yes, you’re reading it right, after more than three years of work by the Mutter (GNOME’s window and composite manager) developers, the variable refresh rate (VRR) support has been merged today and will be available as part of the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series as an experimental feature.

ePulse Feather C6: A RISC-V Powered Board with Advanced Zigbee, Thread, and BLE Connectivity

Sequent 16 Solid State Relays 2A/24V HAT Targets Raspberry Pi Boards

Android Leftovers

5 best Android phones for audiophiles
KDE Plasma 6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project announced today the general availability of the highly anticipated KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment, along with the KDE Gear 24.02 and KDE Frameworks 6 software suites.
Breathe new life into aging PCs: Tiny Core Linux 15.0 challenges Windows 11
Tiny Core Linux 15.0 has been officially released
What is Warp Terminal? How to Install It on Ubuntu
A Warp Terminal (written in Rust), previously available only for macOS users, has been officially released for Linux users in February 2024, sharing almost 98% of the underlying code of its macOS version, with additional efforts by the team for improvements made for Linux.
Release of openmediavault 7
Linux 6.8-rc7
So we finally have a week where things have calmed down
GNU/Linux Measured at 11.3% in Cuba (by statCounter) [original]
Steady growth in recent months
 
Software: Varia Download Manager, XMPP, Back in Time, Rich Visual Novel
Security leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Debian: Reports From Paul Wise, Ben Hutchings, and Petter Reinholdtsen
today's howtos
New blogs.kde.org and KDE ISO Image Writer
Microsoft Is Driving Users Away, Intel Resorts to Openwashing (All Core Things Remain Proprietary)
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, LINUX Unplugged, Destination Linux, and Free Software Security Podcast
After Trying Several Minimal Linux Distros for Old PCs, I settled on AntiX
GNOME: Pika Backup Hopping Through Milestones and Improving poll() Timeout Precision
corydalis 2024.9.0 and GDB 14.2 released
ThisIsNotRat: Control Your System Using Telegram
Android Leftovers
How to change your Android Auto view
Linux Crosses 4% Market Share Worldwide
According to StatCounter's data, by the end of February 2024, Linux has achieved a 4.03% desktop market share
Create Vector Graphics with Open Source Software
This article identifies the finest open source vector graphics editors
Review: AV Linux MX-23.1
Know three things about the new release of AV Linux MX Edition
today's leftovers
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
today's howtos
Stable kernels: Linux 6.7.8 and Linux 6.6.20
I'm announcing the release of the 6.7.8 kernel
Today in Techrights
South America Has Turned Android (Linux) [original]
The 177th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 3rd, 2024.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux Development and Programming Leftovers
Software: Inkscape and Content Management Systems
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Shows and Videos From the Past Week (GNU/Linux Focus)
This Week in GNOME #137 Second Legendary Saturday Edition
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from February 23 to March 02
It’s Game Over for GNOME Games in Ubuntu 24.04
Ubuntu developers have decided to stop shipping games in future installs
In Maharlika, With Population Size of Almost 120,000,000, "Proper" GNU/Linux Crosses 2%, More Than Doubling Since 2020 [original]
Even more when one counts Chromebooks, too
Firefox, Linux, Open Access and More
half a dozen leftovers, mixed topics
Databases: PGConf.dev 2024 Schedule and One Billion Row Challenge
BSD: Copying an existing jail to try bind918 and exploring the CBSD virtual environment management framework
today's howtos
HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver
Any Linux user trying to send the highest-resolution images to a display at the fastest frame rate is out of luck for the foreseeable future
Android Leftovers
Google Password manager on Android could soon allow you to safely share passwords with your family
Planify is a fantastic Todoist alternative for Linux
Planify is an open-source task manager that is rich in features
11 Best Free and Open Source GTK File Managers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Megarelease Teething Problems
As many have noticed, Neon’s release of Plasma 6 was not without its problems
Security and FUD Leftovers
Sequent 16 Solid State Relays 2A/24V HAT Targets Raspberry Pi Boards
a 16 Solid State Relays 2A/24V HAT, an advanced expansion board tailored for the Raspberry Pi
[Meme] Making False Statements to Harass Tux Machines and Sexually Harass Women [original]
Today in Techrights
Server Leftovers
Top 5 Linux Distro for Data Science
If you are considering transitioning from Microsoft Windows to another operating system that suits your needs, check out these five Linux distributions for data science and machine learning.
Audiocasts/Shows: Hackaday Podcast and Linux in the Ham Shack
KDE: Google Summer of Code 2024 and Scarlett Gately Moore's Work
Canonical Has Given Launchpad’s Homepage a Facelift
Next time you stop by Launchpad.net you’ll notice it has a new look
today's leftovers
Free Software Lists and Static Site Generators
Distributions and Operating Systems: GNU/Linux Distros for MacBook, Tumbleweed Report, and SparkyLinux News
3 items from the news
Proprietary Stuff and Openwashing
2024 X.Org Board of Directors Elections timeline extended, request for nominations
We are seeking nominations for candidates for election to the X.org Foundation Board of Directors
Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, Lineage OS, Raspberry Pi, and More
Events: GDC, 'Linux' Foundation, and KDE Release Party in Nürnberg
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
The open-source, cross-platform, and free video editor Shotcut has been updated to version 24.02, a release that introduces Ambisonic spatial (spherical) audio support, as well as some improvements and bug fixes.
Fedora: Copr, Infra & RelEng Update, Toolbx, PHP, and OpenDKIM
today's howtos
Elive 3.8.40 beta released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.40 Beta
coreboot 24.02 and 24.02.1 released!
The coreboot project is happy to announce our release for February 2024
March 2024 statCounter Figures: GNU/Linux Up Again, Chromebooks Up Sharply (India Leads the Way) [original]
In India, GNU/Linux rose above 16%
Tails 6.0 Officially Released, Based on Debian 12 “Bookworm” and GNOME 43
Tails, the Debian-based security-focused Linux distribution aimed at preserving Internet privacy and anonymity, has been updated today to version 6.0.
Accessibility in Ptyxis
Ptyxis is the new name of what was formerly Prompt
The long-awaited support for variable refresh rate (VRR) in GNOME is finally coming with the next major version of the popular desktop environment, GNOME 46, due out later this month.
today's leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Windows TCO Leftovers
Hacking or Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Commodore, and More
Games: Proton 9.0, Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess, and More
Android Leftovers
A redesigned Beeper app for Android is on the way, CEO shares details
Beelink SEi12 i7-12650H mini PC review – Part 3: Ubuntu 22.04 Linux
We then installed Ubuntu 22.04.3 ISO from a USB flash without any issues
Track Your Meds: Dosage, the Open-Source Linux App
This app makes it easy to keep up with your medications
Games: Selaco, Roblox, Kiyo, and More
Scaleway launches hosted RISC-V servers for 15.99 Euros per month
I didn’t try the Scaleway RISC-V server myself, but Bret Weber did and he reported his experience setting up an instance with Ubuntu 23.10 (GNU/Linux 5.10.113+ riscv64) and ran several benchmarks
Armbian 24.2 Adds Xiaomi Mi 10, Orange Pi Zero 3, and ASUS Tinker Edge R Support
The Armbian community informs 9to5Linux.com today about the availability of Armbian 24.2, codenamed Kereru, as the latest stable release of this Debian/Ubuntu-based distribution for ARM hardware.
131,072 Club [original]
Release Notes: Grml 2024.02 - Codename Glumpad
New Accessible-Coconut version 22.04.03 released!
It is evident from the feedback received over the past few years that the Accessible-Coconut GNU/Linux operating system represents a significant advancement in enhancing the lives of individuals with visual impairments
Zentyal 8.0
Release coming
Glances, Git, and Bugs
We Know Our Legal Rights [original]
We are turning 20 this year
Proprietary AWS and "Amazon Linux 2023"
Today in Techrights
FUD, Security News, and Windows TCO
Linux-based ctrlX OS support for congatec Computer-on-Modules
Bosch Rexroth has opened up the Linux-based ctrlX OS operating system for embedded computer applications from congatec.
Best email client for Linux 2024
Manage your mail easily and efficiently with the best communications suite for any Linux distro
Kali Linux 2024.1 Penetration Testing Distro Is Here with Linux 6.6 LTS, New Look
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2024.1 as the first update in 2024 for this Debian-based, rolling-release distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing.
Linux Foundation Working for Microsoft and for Bill Gates
once again