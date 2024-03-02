Windows TCO Leftovers
Tech Central (South Africa) ☛ Redefining security in the age of cyberthreats
According to Orange Cyberdefense Security Navigator 2023, the types of attacks are predominantly malware, social engineering, policy violations, system anomalies, and network and application anomalies.
Ransomware remains one of the most common threats.
Axios ☛ Ransomware attack hindering prescriptions at UnitedHealth entity
A ransomware attack targeting a popular insurance billing service has prevented some patients nationwide from receiving medications for nearly 10 days.
Cyble Inc ☛ Optum Confirms BlackCat Behind Change Healthcare Cyberattack
In their official statement, they affirm, “Our experts are working to address the matter and we are working closely with law enforcement and leading third-party consultants, Mandiant and Palo Alto Network, on this attack against Change Healthcare’s systems. We are actively working to understand the impact to members, patients, and customers.”
Wired ☛ The Mysterious Case of the Missing Trump Trial Ransomware Leak
For the past five days, LockBit promised on its dark-web site to publish data stolen from the Fulton County, Georgia, government, which it listed as one of its extortion victims, unless the county paid an unspecified ransom. One administrator for the group went so far as to post the specific threat of releasing documents related to Fulton County's high-profile prosecution of Donald Trump: the Superior Court of Fulton County is the venue where Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, stands accused of a criminal conspiracy to interfere in the 2020 election.
404 Media ☛ Unionized YouTube Workers Learn Google Laid Them All Off During City Council Meeting
Thursday evening, the Austin, Texas City Council was set to consider and pass a resolution calling on Google to bargain with a union of YouTube Music workers who are based in the city. While one of the workers was speaking to thank the council, Google laid all of the workers off: “To be supported by the city of Austin and also our allies in the labor community gives us the motivation to keep this fight going,” Jack Benedict, a member of the Alphabet Workers Union was saying to the council.
YLE ☛ Vastaamo victims' lawyer: Some took their own lives after patient record leak
Some patients from the Vastaamo psychotherapy centre had died by suicide after their patient records were stolen and used in extorition attempts, according to a lawyer representing victims.
Legal arguments in the trial of Aleksanteri Kivimäki, who is accused of stealing the data and extorting victims, are scheduled to conclude next week.