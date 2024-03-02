We Know Our Legal Rights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 02, 2024

updated Mar 02, 2024



THIS Web site is turning 20 this year and it was always led by women. Recently, however, misogynists decided to try to take the site down while sexually harassing its editor, Rianne. This was last mentioned some days ago [1, 2]. It'll typically be covered only on Mondays as we wish to only focus on the main issues of the day; not news about the site itself. Less than 1% of the time will be devoted to dealing with misogynists.

Anyway, just to be clear, the site never did anything illegal, not even remotely. The misogynists would like and twist anything, even at the risk of breaking the law by giving false statements. 3 months from now we'll turn 20 and carry on for another decade or more. █