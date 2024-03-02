Glances, Git, and Bugs
Instructionals/Technical
TechTarget ☛ Use Glances to monitor your data center systems
Glances is a real-time, Python-based performance monitor. Administrators with data centers that house multiple OSes should consider installing Glances.
Programming/Development
The Server Side ☛ Set a Git stash message. Pop with a Git stash name
Developers aren’t supposed to use the ‘git stash‘ command too often. It’s supposed to be reserved for those rare occasions where: [...]
TechTarget ☛ The importance of edge case testing: When to fix the bug
While edge cases in software testing only affect a small subset of users, testing for them is still important. Learn which edge fixes are worth making and which can be ignored.
