today's leftovers

Yes, you’re reading it right, after more than three years of work by the Mutter (GNOME’s window and composite manager) developers, the variable refresh rate (VRR) support has been merged today and will be available as part of the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series as an experimental feature.

Plasma Mobile 6 comes with a refreshed default home screen with customizable pages that allow users to organize their favorite apps in a grid and group them in folders, an app drawer and KRunner search, support for importing and exporting homescreen layouts as files, and customizable page transitions.

Armbian 24.2 is here two months after Armbian 23.11 and it’s also the first release of the project in 2024. The new release brings support for more devices, including the ASUS Tinker Edge R single-board computer for AI applications, the Orange Pi Zero 3 development board, the Radxa ROCK S0 SBC, and the Xiaomi Mi 10 smartphone.