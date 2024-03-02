today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Tux Digital ☛ Kasm: the Open Source Workspace Streaming Platform
Visit https://tuxdigital.com/kasm to learn more about Kasm Kasm is a container and workspace streaming platform that is powered by the security, privacy and reliability of open-source software.
Kernel Space
Collabora ☛ Patch submitted to introduce GitLab-CI pipeline for Linux kernel testing
This initial version includes static checks (checkpatch and smatch for now) and build tests across various architectures and configurations, and introduces a flexible 'scenarios' mechanism for subsystem-specific extensions.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ The new Board of Directors
The new Board of Directors of The Document Foundation has just started its two-year term on 18 February 2024. The full members are, in alphabetical order: Eliane Domingos, Sophie Gautier, Björn Michaelsen, László Németh, Simon Phipps, Eike Rathke, Italo Vignoli.
