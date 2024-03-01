New TNS Series on GNU/Linux

Your first choice when constructing your lab is whether to use a physical computer or use virtualization software. Virtualization has been all the rage for many years, but you might have an older computer available that will work well. Linux is much more forgiving of older hardware than other operating systems, so check the back of your closet for a retired laptop.

Desktop virtualization solutions are applications that run on a standard computer and allocate resources to a virtual machine that, in turn, runs the Linux operating system. Some virtualization software is free or included with your OS, while others have a fee.