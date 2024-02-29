Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Let Raspberry Pi spot the aurora borealis for you while you stay warm (and asleep)
Svalbard is a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean. Frank’s home-made design, therefore, needed to withstand harsh weather conditions and be able to operate at -50°C. He wanted it to alert him of any aurora activity so he could rush out to see it for himself, as well as taking photos of the sky as keepsakes in case he couldn’t go outside at the right moment.
CNX Software ☛ Waveshare RP2040-BLE is a Raspberry Pi RP2040 module with Bluetooth LE connectivity
If you could not care less about WiFi, the Waveshare RP2040-BLE module combines a Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller with an unnamed Bluetooth 5.1 dual-mode chip, and supports a USB-C add-on board useful during development. There are several Raspberry Pi RP2040 boards with a WiFi and Bluetooth module including the Raspberry Pi Pico W, but if you are only interested in using Bluetooth, the RP2040-BLE board from Waveshare may be more power-efficient and its design may be more suitable for integration into products.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Arduino Debuts Nano 33 BLE Rev2 with Dual IMUs and MicroPython Support
CNX Software ☛ Inventia MT-058 cellular IoT telemetry module is powered by Nordic Semi nRF9160 SiP
A few days back, Inventia introduced the MT-058 cellular IoT telemetry module built around Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF9160 System in Package (SiP) module with support for LTE-M/NB-IoT connectivity with GNSS. The device is designed for low-power, battery-operated industrial applications such as water metering and environmental monitoring.
3D-Printed Automated Development Tank For Classic Photo Films
[packetandy] had a problem. He was still into classic analog photography, but local options for development were few and far between. After some frustration, he decided to take on the process himself, creating an automatic development tank for that very purpose.