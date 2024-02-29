I've Not Tried KDE's Frameworks 6/Plasma 6 Yet, But...

To most people it is still somewhat of an 'unknown' or an enigma

FOR THE past 2+ years this machine of mine (not main laptop; it runs Debian stable), which I type this article on, has run KDE Neon. I made some videos about it; it's what I installed on that laptop since purchasing it in 2022, having previously tested LMDE and Devuan on it.

I've been a KDE user since I was a teenager. I prefer KDE almost every time, even on distros that default to another desktop environment.

KDE Neon is sort of experimental (unlike Kubuntu) and sadly it is based on Ubuntu, a distro that helps Microsoft these days. It also tends to have the latest of KDE, but seeing what KDE 4.0 and early Plasma5 were like, I'm super-hesitant to try Plasma 6, Frameworks 6 etc.

Any machine with actual data and utility (not a toy machine) would likely be at risk, judging by previous 'new' incarnations on KDE, tied to the whims and release schedules of Qt, which isn't even Free software anymore. Throwing Wayland into the mix will undoubtedly result in further compatibility and instability perils. Immersion experiments aren't for everybody; some people just want to get stuff done.

Expectedly, KDE Neon is an early adopter of Plasma 6 and since it's a rolling release that's barely selective about what it upgrades and what's held back, it means that resistance to early adoption will be very hard on this laptop.

I'm likely going to try Plasma 6 out of a lack of choice on the matter; if it doesn't work out, I can move everything to another distro. Stability is very important on this laptop because it logs IRC 24/7. It has been running for 77 since the last reboot and prior to this for about 300 days (yes, nearly a year). KDE Neon isn't particularly unstable, only a tad buggy compared to Debian 11/12.

In the coming weeks and months we'll see many bloggers writing about how they're finding this "6" thing; we'll link to blog coverage. Maybe it'll exceed expectations. Maybe not. Time will tell. █