Free Software: Tomb, Alternatives to VMware, and Spritely

Spritely is a project seeking to build a platform for sovereign distributed applications — applications where users run their own nodes in order to control their own data — as the basis of a new social internet. While there are many such existing projects, Spritely takes an unusual approach based on a new interoperable protocol for efficient, secure remote procedure calls (RPC). The project is in its early stages, with many additional features planned, but it is already possible to play around with Goblins, the distributed actor library that Spritely intends to build on.

The Spritely project states its long-term goal as building ""a new architecture for the internet: removing the necessity of client-server architecture, replacing it with a participatory peer-centric model"". The project is working toward a future where many different distributed applications communicate over the same protocol, and users' data is contained on their own devices. The Spritely Institute — the charitable organization which provides funding for the Spritely project — presents this vision as ""social media done right"". An early example is visible in the form of Fantasary, a distributed, collaborative, text-based virtual world initially built for the 2023 Spring Lisp Game Jam. There is also Goblin Chat, a simple chat application demonstrating what it might be like to write a distributed chat application using Spritely's libraries.