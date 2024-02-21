Final Release of Popular Open-Source IRC Client
The open-source IRC client HexChat has announced its final ever release. HexChat 2.16.2 arrives with a small selection of bug fixes and new features for its long-standing fans to enjoy, but also bad news: after almost 12 years of continued development the party is over. “This will be the last release I make of HexChat,” app maintainer TingPing says in a blog post announcement. “The project has largely been unmaintained for years now and nobody else stepped up to do that work.” Prior to this one, HexChat’s previous release was back in 2021.
HexChat, the popular free open-source IRC chat client, discontinued! HexChat is a IRC chat client forked from XChat. It’s a GTK app written in mostly C programming language. Features include customizable interface, backdoored Windows and GNU/Linux support, scripting support with Lua, Python, and Perl, multi-network with auto-connect, join, and identify, and more.