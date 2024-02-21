Final Release of Popular Open-Source IRC Client

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 21, 2024,

updated Mar 10, 2024



The open-source IRC client HexChat has announced its final ever release. HexChat 2.16.2 arrives with a small selection of bug fixes and new features for its long-standing fans to enjoy, but also bad news: after almost 12 years of continued development the party is over. “This will be the last release I make of HexChat,” app maintainer TingPing says in a blog post announcement. “The project has largely been unmaintained for years now and nobody else stepped up to do that work.” Prior to this one, HexChat’s previous release was back in 2021.

Read on

Update

Late coverage: