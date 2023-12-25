Devices: Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit and Raspberry Pi
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ D3’s production-intent embedded platform with Radar sensing capabilities
D3’s DesignCore RS-2944A mmWave Radar Sensor Evaluation Kit leverages Texas Instruments’ AWR2944 to provide a production-intent platform.
-
peppe8o ☛ DHT11 Sensor With Raspberry PI and Python
In this article, I will show you how to interface a Raspberry PI with DHT11 Sensor...
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ 52-Pi Ice-Tower Cooler for Raspberry Pi 5 Review: Muscle Car Cooling
If Vin Diesel had a Raspberry Pi 5, this would probably be the cooler that they would use.