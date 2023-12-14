I know, dear reader: of course you have already seen all my talks this year. Your attentions are really too kind and I thank you. But those other people, maybe you share one talk with them, and then they ask you for more, and you have to go stalking back through the archives to slake their nerd-thirst. This happens all the time, right?

I was thinking of you this morning and I said to myself, why don’t I put together a post linking to all of my talks in 2023, so that you can just send them a link; here we are. You are very welcome, it is really my pleasure.