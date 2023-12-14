Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ FastAI in R: How to Train Deep Learning Models with FastAI
It seems like it’s getting easier and easier to get into deep learning, at least as a practitioner.
-
Rlang ☛ ‘fusen’ v0.6.0 (beta): a new Rmd/Qmd parser with ‘lightparser’ to try before release
You can read the original post in its original format on Rtask website by ThinkR here: ‘fusen’ v0.6.0 (beta): a new Rmd/Qmd parser with ‘lightparser’ to try before release
-
Rlang ☛ Conquering Unequal Variance with Weighted Least Squares in R: A Practical Guide
Tired of your least-squares regression model giving wonky results because some data points shout louder than others?
-
Andy Wingo: sir talks-a-lot
I know, dear reader: of course you have already seen all my talks this year. Your attentions are really too kind and I thank you. But those other people, maybe you share one talk with them, and then they ask you for more, and you have to go stalking back through the archives to slake their nerd-thirst. This happens all the time, right?
I was thinking of you this morning and I said to myself, why don’t I put together a post linking to all of my talks in 2023, so that you can just send them a link; here we are. You are very welcome, it is really my pleasure.
-
Medevel ☛ PyroCMS is a Free and Professional CMS built with Laravel.
PyroCMS is a highly popular and widely used open-source content management system (CMS) that has been built using the powerful and versatile PHP programming language. It offers an incredibly user-friendly interface that makes it easy for even non-technical users to create, edit, and manage websites effortlessly.
-
Data Structures and Types Explained
Data structures and types are the building blocks of computer programming. Learn the different types of data structures and how they are used.
-
Mozilla ☛ Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Puppeteer Support for the Cross-Browser WebDriver BiDi Standard
We are pleased to share that Puppeteer now supports the next-generation, cross-browser WebDriver BiDi standard. This new protocol makes it easy for web developers to write automated tests that work across multiple browser engines.
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: Share this holiday fairy tale with your loved ones
Watch and share our video to help educate friends and family about software freedom and why it is so very important.