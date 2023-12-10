Linux Mint 21.3 “Virginia” – BETA Release
Linux Mint 21.3 is a long term support release which will be supported until 2027. It comes with updated software and brings refinements and many new features to make your desktop even more comfortable to use.
Also: Linux Mint 21.3 Beta Released, Available to Download
BetaNews:
Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.3 'Virginia' Beta now available for download
The beta release of Linux Mint 21.3, code-named "Virginia," has been released today. You can choose from three desktop environments -- Cinnamon, Mate, and Xfce. Based on Ubuntu 22.04, the Linux Mint 21.3 beta should offer a stable and versatile platform suitable for a wide range of software and applications. Scheduled for support until 2027, this version combines updated software with refinements and new features to enhance the desktop experience.
The beta version addresses several crucial areas to enhance user experience. The Snap Store is disabled by default in this release, aligning with Linux Mint's approach to package management. Users seeking to re-enable it can find guidance in the Linux Mint user guide. For those using Virtualbox, the beta provides solutions for common visual issues like black or garbled screens, including adjustments in graphic controller settings.