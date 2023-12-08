Torvalds, GNU/Linux, and Leftovers
Montana Linux ☛ Video: Torvalds at Open Source Summit Japan 2023
Linux Links ☛ 8 Common Mistakes First-Time GNU/Linux Users Make
Switching to GNU/Linux from another operating system can be easy as long you don’t make these eight common mistakes that most first-time GNU/Linux users make.
FSF
FSF ☛ Jitsi Meet: An often-overlooked member benefit
When you interact with the free software community as much as I do, rattling off a line like this is probably easier than it should be. Every workday and most weekends, I talk to people who consider spinning up an instance of something as trivial, even when it's a program as complex, as Jitsi. While the difficulty of hosting services for yourself is overblown (unless it's email!), most people don't have this kind of luxury. It's easy enough to write "if you're able," but for most, that "if" is a big one, especially if you're going to do it without forking over your freedom in the process.
Debian Family
Tim Retout: Nostalgia for my attention span
This post was possibly inspired by my daughter’s homework assignment to interview an old person about technology change. Guess who’s old now?
Sometimes I look back at how life used to be, and remember what it was like. There are two key nostalgia points for me: before internet, and before smartphones.
Daniel Kahn Gillmor: New OpenPGP certificate for dkg, December 2023
In December of 2023, I'm moving to a new OpenPGP certificate.
OpenSUSE
OMG! Linux ☛ You Can Vote for openSUSE’s New Logo – But Not For Long!
The openSUSE project is currently undertaking a brand refresh aimed at establishing a distinct identity from its parent company, SUSE.
