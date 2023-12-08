Firefox on the brink?
With such a continuing free-fall, Firefox is inevitably nearing the point where USWDS will remove it, like Internet Explorer before it, from the list of supported browsers.
“So what?” you may wonder. “That’s just for web developers in the U.S. government. It doesn’t affect any other web devs.”
Actually, it very well could. Here’s how I envision the dominoes falling: [...]
