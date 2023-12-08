today's howtos
Security Headers using
These security headers (or any HTTP response headers) are usually set through the server configuration, i.e., nginx config, Apache config, or similar. However, in certain scenarios, like hosting a static website using GitHub Pages, the developers don't have a lot of control over the HTTP response headers. In such scenarios, the ability to add security headers declaratively through HTML itself can be helpful. The <meta> HTML tag helps in setting up two such security headers - Referrer Policy and Content Security Policy.
Setting up the Zigbee2MQTT Add-on for Home Assistant
The advantage of using this bridge is that it makes it easier to use your Zigbee devices within Home Assistant. MQTT is a straightforward protocol to read messages from and is easy to integrate into Home Assistant and its automation.
One popular brand of products that uses Zigbee for communication is the Philips Hue line of smart lights. By setting up Zigbee2MQTT on Home Assistant, you can control these lights without relying on the Philips Hue hub.
Day 7: How to Draw a Star with SVG
A star is a simple shape. We could define it as a bunch of polygons and set each point individually. But then we would need to know each coordinate. Instead of that, we can define just one arm, and then repeat it five times with a rotation to get the same shape. We will use the transform attribute to set a rotation.