The advantage of using this bridge is that it makes it easier to use your Zigbee devices within Home Assistant. MQTT is a straightforward protocol to read messages from and is easy to integrate into Home Assistant and its automation.

One popular brand of products that uses Zigbee for communication is the Philips Hue line of smart lights. By setting up Zigbee2MQTT on Home Assistant, you can control these lights without relying on the Philips Hue hub.