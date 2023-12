Krita 5.2.2 Released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 08, 2023



We bring you another 5.2 series bug fix release with Krita 5.2.2! Check out release notes for everything that was new in Krita 5.2.0.

Some of the highlights in this bug fix release is that we managed to track down a frequent crash on android, as well as fixing a bug where brush presets with masked brushes were not loaded correctly.

