OpenZFS Data Loss, Linux Revisionism, and Wayland Conflict

A data-destroying bug has been discovered following the release of OpenZFS 2.2.0 as found in FreeBSD 14 among other OSes.

This file-trashing flaw is believed to be present in multiple versions of the file system OpenZFS, not just version 2.2.0. It was initially thought that a feature new to that release, a feature called block cloning, primarily caused the data loss. However, it now appears, as of 1945 UTC, November 27, that this cloning feature simply exacerbates a previously unknown underlying bug. We're told the corruption is rare in real-world operation.

[...]

OpenZFS 2.2.0 was released just last month with a new feature called block cloning, as we reported when we looked at release candidate 3. Unfortunately, there appears to be a file-corrupting flaw in that code somewhere, as found by Gentoo-toting Terin Stock, who reported bug #15526. As a result, OpenZFS 2.2.1 is already out, which disables the new feature.

This is a bit of an embarrassment for OpenZFS, a project with an enviable reputation for data integrity. It's also less than ideal for fixed-release-cycle OSes that have the new version of OpenZFS, including the newly released FreeBSD 14. Fortunately for FreeBSD, though, version 14.0 ships with the feature disabled by default.