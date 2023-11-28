OpenZFS Data Loss, Linux Revisionism, and Wayland Conflict
The Register UK ☛ Data-destroying defect found after OpenZFS 2.2.0 release
A data-destroying bug has been discovered following the release of OpenZFS 2.2.0 as found in FreeBSD 14 among other OSes.
This file-trashing flaw is believed to be present in multiple versions of the file system OpenZFS, not just version 2.2.0. It was initially thought that a feature new to that release, a feature called block cloning, primarily caused the data loss. However, it now appears, as of 1945 UTC, November 27, that this cloning feature simply exacerbates a previously unknown underlying bug. We're told the corruption is rare in real-world operation.
OpenZFS 2.2.0 was released just last month with a new feature called block cloning, as we reported when we looked at release candidate 3. Unfortunately, there appears to be a file-corrupting flaw in that code somewhere, as found by Gentoo-toting Terin Stock, who reported bug #15526. As a result, OpenZFS 2.2.1 is already out, which disables the new feature.
This is a bit of an embarrassment for OpenZFS, a project with an enviable reputation for data integrity. It's also less than ideal for fixed-release-cycle OSes that have the new version of OpenZFS, including the newly released FreeBSD 14. Fortunately for FreeBSD, though, version 14.0 ships with the feature disabled by default.
Medium ☛ Waddup Linux [Ed: This omits GNU and is thus misleading. It didn't start in the 90s.]
Back in the early '90s, a dude named Linus Torvalds was like, "Yo, I wanna create my own operating system, ya know?" So he started workin' on this project and called it Linux (after himself, of course).
Slashdot ☛ Ubuntu Budgie Switches to an Xfce Approach to Wayland
Last January the Register reported that the Budgie desktop environment was planning to switch from using GNOME to Enlightenment. But this week Budgie's project lead David Mohammed and packaging guru Sam Lane "passed on news of a rift — and indeed possible divorce — between Budgie and Enlightenment," the Register reported. "And it's caused by Wayland."