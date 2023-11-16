Steam Deck OLED Is Now Available to Order with HDR Display and Bigger Battery

The Steam Deck OLED comes almost 1 year and nine months after the original Steam Deck with an LCD screen and introduces faster NVMe SSD storage up to 1TB, a bigger 7.4-inch display that supports HDR (High-Dynamic Range), as well as up to 1,000 nits brightness and 90Hz refresh rate, and a bigger 50Whr battery for up to 12 hours of gameplay.

Under the hood, we find a 6 nm AMD Zen 2 APU with 4 cores, 8 threads, and up to 3.5GHz clock speed (up to 448 GFlops FP32), an AMD 8 RDNA 2 CUs GPU running at 1.6GHz (1.6 TFlops FP32), and faster 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (6400 MT/s quad 32-bit channels).

