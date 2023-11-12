today's howtos
Medium ? Web Navigation Demystified: What Happens When You Enter a URL into a Browser
Embarking on the journey of web navigation begins with the simple act of typing a URL, which stands for Universal Resource Locator, into your browser. This deceptively simple line of text is a meticulously structured address that directs your browser exactly where to go and what to fetch from the [Internet].
University of Toronto ? Backup systems and how much they do or don't know about storage formats
The advantage of a backup system that relies on other tools is that it doesn't have to write the tools. This has two benefits. First, standard tools for making backups of filesystems and so on are often much more thoroughly tested and hardened against weird things than a new program. Second, if you allow people to specify what tools to use and provide their own, they can flexibly back up a lot of things in a lot of special ways; for example, you could write a custom tool that took a ZFS snapshot of a filesystem and then generated a backup of the snapshot. More complex tricks are possible if people want to write the tools (imagine a database 'backup' program that treated the database as something like a filesystem, indexing it and allowing selective restores).
Make Tech Easier ? How to Connect a Projector to Your GNU/Linux Computer
Whether you?re preparing for a professional presentation, a cinematic experience, or enhancing your workspace, projectors are a great way to turn an average space up to 11. However, for GNU/Linux users, there can sometimes be difficulties getting different displays to work, and it may be important to walk through some troubleshooting steps to get things to work. Here we walk you through how to connect a projector to your GNU/Linux computer.
TecMint ? How to Upgrade Fedora 38 to Fedora 39
Fedora 39 was released on November 7, 2023, after a few delays. It is the latest version of the Fedora Linux distribution, which is known for its cutting-edge features and frequent releases.
Fedora is a community-driven project that is sponsored by Red Hat, and it is used by a wide array of users, including system administrators, desktop users, and software developers.
idroot
ID Root ? How To Install Lynis Security Audit on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Lynis Security Audit on AlmaLinux 9. In an age where the digital realm is at the forefront of our daily lives, securing our GNU/Linux systems has never been more critical.
ID Root ? How To Install Nginx on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nginx on Fedora 39. Nginx stands as a robust web server, excelling in performance and scalability. Fedora 39, a cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution, offers an ideal platform for deploying Nginx and managing web services.
ID Root ? How to Protect DDoS Attacks with Nginx
The ever-evolving digital landscape has brought not just opportunities but also threats, among which Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks stand as a formidable challenge for online entities. These assaults, aimed at rendering a service or network unavailable, can be crippling.
ID Root ? How To Install PHP on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PHP on Fedora 39. PHP 8.2 stands as a testament to PHP?s commitment to innovation, offering a range of improvements and new features.
linuxcapable
Linux Capable ? How to Install Plex Media Server on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
If you?re a Fedora GNU/Linux user interested in managing and streaming your multimedia content, Plex Media Server could be an ideal solution. This guide aims to walk you through how to install Plex Media Server on Fedora Linux, ensuring you can enjoy its wide range of features. >
Linux Capable ? How to Install CMake on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Developers who use Fedora GNU/Linux for their workloads highly value CMake, an open-source build system that streamlines the compilation and build process across platforms. This guide assists users in learning to install CMake on Fedora Linux.
Linux Capable ? How to Install qBittorrent on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
In torrent clients, qBittorrent emerges as a robust and efficient choice, especially for those who prioritize a seamless and ad-free experience. If you?re contemplating how to install qBittorrent on Fedora Linux, this guide is tailored to assist you. qBittorrent: A Brief Overview qBittorrent, an open-source BitTorrent client, has carved a niche in the torrenting community.
Linux Capable ? How to Install Audacity on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Audacity, a versatile and open-source audio editing software, stands out for its accessibility and rich feature set. This guide demonstrates how to install Audacity on Fedora Linux, ensuring a straightforward process for users seeking to leverage this powerful tool on their Fedora systems.
Linux Capable ? How to Install MySQL 8.0 on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
MySQL 8.0 represents a significant advancement in database technology, introducing many enhancements and new features that set it apart from its predecessor, MySQL 5.7. Released in April 2018, this version marks a milestone in MySQL?s journey, catering to the dynamic requirements of developers, database administrators, and organizations globally.
dwaves.de ? GNU GNU/Linux how to fix ? CIFS: VFS: cifs_mount failed w/return code = -13
Own HowTo ? How to install Wine on Ubuntu 22.04
Wine is an open source app, that allows you to run backdoored Windows apps on Ubuntu, and other linux distros.
With wine you can run your favorite backdoored Windows software on your Ubuntu machine.
Wine can be installed on Ubuntu easily from the terminal.
Own HowTo ? How to install Virtualbox on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Virtualbox on Ubuntu 22.04.
Virtualbox is one of the most popular virtualization softwares that you can use to create and run virtual machines on your Ubuntu machine.
FOSSLinux ? How to use Git commands to collaborate with others
Effective teamwork in coding requires more than just skill; it demands mastery of tools like Git. Unlock collaborative success with this guide to essential Git commands for teams.
Ubuntu Handbook ? Tilix Terminal Emulator 1.9.6 is out, how to Install via PPA
Tilix terminal emulator released version 1.9.6 few days ago. Here?s how to install it in Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 23.04, and Ubuntu 23.10. Tilix is a tiling terminal emulator, which uses the VTE GTK+ 3 widget for various features, such as split horizontally or vertically, transparent background, background images, quake mode support, custom hyperlinks [...]
FOSSLinux ? Setting up and optimizing Chrony NTP in CentOS Stream
Chrony NTP offers a robust solution for time synchronization in CentOS Stream. From setup to advanced usage, explore how to maintain accurate system time in this detailed guide.
FOSSLinux ? The GNU/Linux user?s guide to installing and setting up Git
Setting up Git on GNU/Linux doesn't have to be complicated. Our comprehensive guide walks you through installation and configuration, making Git ready for your coding adventures.
Install PostgreSQL Database Server on Debian 12 Bookworm Linux
The default PostgreSQL 15 is available to install on Debian 12 bookworm Linux, however, if you want to version 16, or any other then the steps of this tutorial will help you in doing that.