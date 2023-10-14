Devices: Orange Pi 5, Raspberry Pi Pico, and Arduino
-
Orange Pi 5, 5B, and 5 Plus SBCs are now offered with 32GB RAM
Rockchip RK3588 SoC has long been advertised as supporting up to 32GB RAM, but the higher RAM capacity was mostly vaporware until Firefly introduced versions of their RK3588 boards and modules with 32GB RAM at the beginning of the summer. Orange Pi has now unveiled its own 32GB RAM versions of the Orange Pi 5, Orange Pi 5B, and Orange Pi 5 Plus single board computers powered by the Rockchip RK3588S or RK3588 octa-core Cortex- A76/A55 SoC.
-
The Raspberry PI Pico Print() Advanced Options with MicroPython You Should Know
Last Updated on 13th October 2023 by peppe8o In this tutorial, I will show you examples in Raspberry PI Pico of print() usage with MicroPython.
-
Discover the world of physics, for real – with the new Arduino Science Kit R3!
Stephen Hawking once said, “No one undertakes research in physics with the intention of winning a prize. It is the joy of discovering something no one knew before.”