Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” was just released and eagerly awaited by all fans of this widely popular and used distribution. Sadly, this moment was marred by an incident that no one would have predicted.
The discovery of hate speech within the translations of a widely-used operating system like Ubuntu is not only surprising but deeply concerning.
Due to an oversight, the Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” desktop version installer was allowed to include phrases containing hate speech with obscene messages that had nothing to do with the installation process.
Based on an initial examination, these are related to the installation’s Ukrainian translation. Due to their highly unacceptable messages, we are unable and unwilling to go into further detail about their content.